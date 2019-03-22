SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – Sweet Home police Friday night said they were in a standoff with an armed man.
Officers said the standoff occurred off Clark Mill Road and Green River Road and asked people to stay away from the area.
Police say it started as a traffic stop that turned into a high-speed chase, and then developed into a standoff.
SWAT teams were on scene Friday night helping with the situation.
No additional details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.