SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - The Sweet Home School District is working with the Linn County Health Department to contain and control an outbreak.
The district posted on its Facebook page saying a number of students have been absent with stomach bug symptoms.
Now, the district says that workers will be cleaning classrooms and buses "before, during and after school."
Parents are asked to be alert for stomach bug symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach or intestinal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, weight loss, joint aches, and muscle aches.
The district says students should stay home if they are exhibiting symptoms.
Also, students should wait for 48 hours after symptoms stop before returning to school.
The district says it will continue to monitor the situation and keep parents informed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.