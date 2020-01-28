SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – A Sweet Home High School student brought a loaded handgun to school, according to police.
The department said the 15-year-old boy brought the gun to school Tuesday morning and showed it off to peers who then alerted school staff.
Police said a witness reported the boy planned on shooting another student.
The threat prompted the school to go into lockdown until responding officers took the boy into custody inside a classroom.
Police said nobody was hurt during the ordeal.
The boy now faces several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Freshman Evan Wilson said it took him a while to realize the threat was real when the announcement came over the intercom.
“Usually they announce, ‘This is a drill’ before they do a lockdown,” Evan said.
Evan said he and other students were ushered into a back room of his classroom.
“We went back there and sat down and turned out the lights,” Evan said.
Evan’s grandmother, Cindy Wilson, told FOX 12 that she got a text message from her 16-year-old granddaughter.
“My granddaughter said, ‘We’re on lockdown’ and she was a little freaked out because the person with the gun was like two rooms away from her,” Cindy said.
“It makes you panic,” she added.
School officials said brave students prevented tragedy – coming forward and prompting the district and teachers to act quickly.
“This was a sad and somber moment and we’re fortunate nobody was hurt and systems worked,” said Superintendent Tom Yahraes. “We thank the students who provided the information and we thank the staff and law enforcement.”
Cindy, too, expressed her admiration to the students who spoke out.
“They’re heroic for doing that,” she said. “So much of this goes on in this day. It’s scary. You never know from one day to the next if your child is safe.”
The school district said extra police will be at the high school over the next few days and counseling is available for students and staff.
