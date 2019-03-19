SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – A Sweet Home woman is recovering at a hospital after she was hit by a pickup driver last week as she was attempting to cross the street.
Police say the driver of that truck took his own life after that crash.
Katrina Hadland, the woman who was injured, says she is in a lot of pain and doesn’t remember much about the collision that took place in the middle of a crosswalk in Sweet Home.
The collision happened last Friday around 7:45 p.m.
Police say a man driving a Chevy Avalanche hit the 45-year-old woman at the intersection of 22nd and Main Street.
According to police, the driver, Lon Salladay, 77, shot and killed himself after the crash.
Hadland was flowed to OHSU for treatment and spoke with FOX 12 on the phone Tuesday. She says the pain is intense, both physically and emotionally, as she thinks about the death of the stranger who hit her.
“A broken pelvis, broken knee, my other leg is messed up, broken arm and shoulder, they had to do hip surgery the other day,” Hadland said. “I woke up with a breathing tube in my mouth and was like, ‘what’s going on?’. They told me I was hit by a truck and my friend told me the driver committed suicide. I feel bad about that, I feel bad for his family.”
Hadland also said that the intersection where she was hit, at Highway 20 and 22nd, is a bad one, where she says drivers don’t always slow down and watch for pedestrians like they should.
As for her recovery, Hadland says she’s already had one surgery and expects she’ll have to have more on her long road to recovery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.