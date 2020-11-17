PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Ice cream lovers of course enjoy the taste of the sweet treat, but what about the smell? Well, an iconic Portland-based creamery is delivering a delicious new scent in a bottle.
As a part of its line of holiday gifts, Salt & Straw is selling “A Whiff of Waffle Cone.”
Salt & Straw calls the fragrance “a delectable scent that recreates the signature experience of walking into a Salt & Straw scoop shop.”
The scent was created with Portland perfumery Imaginary Authors and contains hints of freshly baked waffle cone along with notes of vanilla, heavy cream, and salted caramel.
“A Whiff of Waffle Cone” is available in two bottle sizes (14 ml for $28 and 50 ml for $65) as well as a candle for $30.
Additionally, Salt & Straw’s holiday gift offerings include pet collars, socks, tumblers and more.
Salt & Straw isn’t the only Portland business that’s recently debuted a fragrance. Powell’s Books is selling “Powell’s by Powell’s” as a limited-edition scent.
