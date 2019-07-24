VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health has closed the swim beach at Vancouver Lake after tests taken Monday revealed elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water.
The tests showed cyanotoxins above the threshold levels recommended by the Washington Department of Health, the health department says. Closure signs will be posted at the swim beach and other public access points to the lake.
Health officials advise against all recreating at the beach, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing and water skiing.
Blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are present at the Vancouver Lake swim beach, Burnt Bridge Creek inlet and flushing channel near the swim beach.
“Blue-green algae can pose a significant health risk if the cyanobacteria or toxins are ingested, inhaled or come into contact with skin,” according to Clark County Public Health. “If water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness.”
The toxins are potentially deadly to pets that drink the water.
Health officials have been monitoring cyanobacteria blooms at Vancouver Lake since June 12 and say they will continue to monitor the lake throughout the summer. Vancouver Lake Regional Park remains open. Water in park restrooms and shelters remains safe to drink, according to health officials.
(1) comment
And yet people still continue to swim there, even with their kids! How reckless can you be?
