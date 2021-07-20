VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A swimmer who went missing on Sunday at Frenchman’s Bar was confirmed dead.
On Tuesday, the Clark County Medical Examiner identified the man as Rodney R. Kumar, 22, of Portland. The cause and the manner of death have not been released.
Vancouver Police Department had responded to Frenchman’s Bar for a possible drowning in the Columbia River just before 6:00 p.m. Witnesses said a man in his early 20s went under the water about 15 feet from shore and didn’t reappear. Friends said that he was not a strong swimmer and was not wearing a life jacket.
After about an hour, crews shifted from a rescue to a recovery operation.
