Switching from public to private: Some parents making the choice due to distance learning

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Frustrated by weeks of distance learning and struggling students, some parents are turning to private schools that offer more in-person instruction.
In Britney Colton's case, she watched her oldest son, a sixth grader with dyslexia, struggle with the limits of comprehensive distance learning, and lose self-esteem.
Colton asked his school, which is in the Lake Oswego School District, to allow him to participate in limited in-person instruction, which allowed him to go into his school building for two hours a week.
"But even in that short time, his school counselor remarked that after just the first visit, the light came back on in his eyes. Those were her words," said Colton.
It became clear to her that her son needed more than what his current situation could offer.
"I started looking around at local private schools and realized that many of them were offering more in-person instruction than our public school would be able to offer, even under a hybrid model, which may not even be a possibility this school year," said Colton.
Under the state's "Ready Schools, Safe Learners" COVID-19 guidelines, private school are under the same restrictions as public schools when it comes to having students in the classroom.
Like public schools, private schools are allowed to have limited in-person instruction, and as long as there's space to meet distancing requirements, they can serve students in cohorts of 20 for up to two hours per day.
Colton said her son will be starting private school on Dec. 1.
"He'll be masked. He'll be distanced. We went and toured the school and were very impressed with the safety protocols they had in place," said Colton.
Colton said she'll re-evaluate her son's education once public schools are open to in-person instruction.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
if I owned a private school, I would tell Gov. Gladys Kravitz to go pound the Sahara. There is no public money going into a private school, and as long as kids are masked, and six feet apart, nothing else should matter. I'm gonna guess that fewer kids are getting the liberal brain wash in private schools either, and that's worth paying for.
