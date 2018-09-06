Sword-fighting student sues for $9M after eye-socket stabbing, stroke

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man says he was stabbed in the eye by his sword-fighting instructor and is now suing for nine million dollars.
According to the lawsuit, the beginner student suffered a stroke after his instructor ran a sword through his eye-socket and into his brain, shattering the bones in his face and leaving him legally blind.
The lawsuit states the injury occurred at the Elks Milwaukie Portland Lodge in March last year during a class held by the Swordguild Portland.
According to documents, an instructor in one of the classes called on the beginner student as a prop for a demonstration and stabbed him through the right eye.
The man says he’s now partially paralyzed and has a difficult time walking. He is suing the instructor, the Elks Lodge and the Swordguild Portland, saying they were all negligent.
The man’s lawyer says he was put in an unsafe situation and wasn’t wearing safety equipment.
FOX 12 has called the Elks Lodge, the instructor and the organization that offered the class, but has not heard back about the lawsuit.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.