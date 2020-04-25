BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Not only are the Timbers and Thorns missing their professional soccer seasons but so too are Timbers 2.
Fox 12 caught up with T2 goalie Jake Leeker as the club’s new home in Hillsboro will still be waiting.
“It’s a new set and everything is fresh. There is just a whole bunch of excitement and to be able to come in and all of these fans and everyone, just being excited to be there,” Leeker said.
Sheltering-in-place with his girlfriend, the second year T2 goalie out of St. Louis is passing the time by biking around Beaverton, winning every team cooking challenge, posting videos of monotonous chores like doing the laundry, in his full kit.
When asked how the goalkeeper work in his craft in a time like this when there is no one to shoot at him, he said:
“That is a really difficult question and I am still trying to find good answers for it. I have been having my girlfriend actually some tennis balls against the wall and I’ve been catching them,” Leeker said. “Have you ever seen “Miracle?” Do you remember that scene with the hockey goalie? They were throwing the ball against the wall, that’s what I felt like.”
When looking forward to what the new normal would look like when sports comes back, FOX 12 asked what will T2 moving to Hillsboro bring to the community in the west, he said.
“I really feel like we are reaching a part of Portland and a part of Oregon that hasn’t really been reached into yet as far as having a fan base that maybe wasn’t able to make the trek out to the city of Portland and watch those games,” Leeker said. “So, it’s really promising and really exciting for us to go to Hillsboro and just engage with a whole other fan base and to really feel that support so it should really be exciting.”
