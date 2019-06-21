Tacoma men arrested after OSP finds meth, heroin hidden inside vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two men were arrested after Oregon State Police say they discovered more than 55 pounds of drugs inside their vehicle on Interstate 5.
Juan Enrique Lemus Del Cid, 28, of Tacoma, and Reynalda Larios-Cortes, 57, also from Tacoma, were lodged at the Jackson County Jail, where they are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and heroin, according to OSP.
A narcotics K9 officer alerted on the men’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon after a trooper pulled it over for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 5 near Talent.
Troopers searched the vehicle and located 50.8 pounds of meth and 4.8 pounds of heroin hidden inside.
Troopers were assisted Wednesday by the Medford Homeland Security Investigations office.
