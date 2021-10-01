PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured following a shooting at a downtown Portland apartment building Thursday evening.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to a disturbance at the Jeffrey Apartments, located in the 1200 block of Southwest 11th Avenue. Police said officers heard the sounds of shots being fired as they responded. Officers found evidence that someone may have been injured, but learned that the victim ran into an apartment on the third floor.

Due to the possibility that an armed suspect was in the building, police said officers secured the building and called the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT).

Officers located a man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to police, the man was uncooperative and refused medical treatment. Officers checked apartments throughout the building and found no other victims.

The suspect was not located, and no arrests have been made at this time. No additional details have been released by police. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the latest shooting that Portland police has responded to. On Wednesday and Thursday, police responded to at least five shootings in a 12-hour span. One person was killed.