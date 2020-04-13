(KPTV) – These challenging times have brought out the best of people finding creative ways to still serve the community.
FOX 12 chatted with a martial arts instructor who is keeping his students connected and engaged.
Quarantine at home for the win – that’s the mantra now for Chief Master George Hristescu.
“Do what we can do today and then push through this,” he said.
The doors may be pushed closed to the public at U.S. World Class Taekwondo in Bethany, but Hristescu is virtually wide open.
“We’ve got to respect the guidelines. Do our part for the greater good, right? Now, we are stuck at home but at least we can do some taekwondo, right?” Hristescu said.
The taekwondo show must go on.
“To be honest with you, I was skeptical, OK? But now I am a believer, OK? This has been great for everyone,” he said.
It’s better than OK to his students at home as Hristescu and his instructors teach through Zoom classes with two meters of distance between and are offering free basic introductory courses through the screen for you.
“We are doing all we can to continue to serve our students and the community,” Hristescu said. “It is really rough on us, but we have got to stay positive. If we just cave in… we are thinking about what kind of example we give our students, right? If they see me giving up, ‘Oh, those guys are just shut down, they just gave up.’ We are doing this until we can’t, that’s it.”
Since chatting with Hristescu, he suffered an Achilles injury. We wish him well in quarantined recovery. Classes are still in session.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.