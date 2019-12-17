Tagg, he’s it: Gresham Police Department swears in new comfort dog K-9

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department’s newest K-9 is bringing a unique set of skills to the job.
Tagg, a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever, was sworn in Tuesday and given a badge as the Gresham Police Department’s first comfort dog.
Tagg’s role is to help alleviate the emotional toll that comes with being a first responder. He will be at the police station during the day to help officers decompress, as part of the department’s focus on employee wellness and mental health.
Tagg will be there for the community, as well. The K-9 will provide comfort for crime and trauma victims, while also being available for victim or witness interviews, non-active high-stress police calls and any other situations where his puppy dog eyes can be of assistance.
Guide Dogs for the Blind donated Tagg to the Gresham Police Department. After undergoing guide dog training, it was determined that serving on the police force was hit true calling.
Tagg’s opportunity to join the department was funded entirely by donations, including donations from the Gresham Police Officers Association, food from Nutro, veterinary care from Banfield Pet Hospital and VCA Animal Hospitals.
Anyone who wants to donate to Tagg’s future expenses can go to greshamoregon.gov.
"Officer and employee wellness has become a top priority for us. The donation of this comfort dog will benefit the entire department and we are so grateful for our donors," said Chief Robin Sells.
At the end of the work day, Tagg will go home with his handler, a Gresham police officer.
Tagg also has an Instagram account at tagg.time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.