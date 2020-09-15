CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It's exhausting work on the front lines of the Oregon wildfires, and after putting in tough hours, firefighters from across the state return to fire camps to rest up.
FOX 12 on Tuesday toured one of the camps at Clackamas Community College and got and inside look at how they operate.
The camp at college is just one of several set up across the area and state as firefighters work to put out multiple wildfires burning in the state right now.
More: Coverage of wildfires
More than 100 firefighters are staying at the camp at Clackamas Community College while they work to put out and stop the spreading of the Riverside Fire and others in the county. FOX 12 was not allowed to film the tents or the firefighters, but there were plenty of both on Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, there were also fire engines lined up in the parking lot. FOX 12 got to see the area where firefighters got their meals and received briefings and updates on their assignments.
“This has become the sort of home away from home for our firefighters, also known as base camp, and it really is a small city that sort of comes down to set up all the basic necessities that our firefighters need, so we have showers, restrooms, a place to eat, and so this is where they rest and take that break from being on the line," Brandon Paxton with the state fire marshal's office said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the fire marshal's office says there's extra caution at the camps to make sure firefighters are spread out and staying safe. Hand-washing, wearing masks, and socially-distant meal service is all part of that.
