PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Snowy conditions led to traffic issues throughout the area Friday.
By Friday evening, a jackknifed semi had caused a major backup on southbound Interstate 205 just south of Foster Road. There was no immediate word about injuries due to the crash.
TRAFFIC ALERT: No one getting through on SB I-205 south of Foster Rd. due to a jackknifed semi truck. Big backup developing. pic.twitter.com/anAF63f5VY— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) February 13, 2021
By late Friday afternoon, chains were required in Portland on West Burnside west of Northwest 23rd Avenue, and on Southwest Sam Jackson Park Road near Oregon Health & Science University.
A multiple-vehicle crash stopped traffic on eastbound Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls.
Stalled drivers caused backups on westbound Highway 26 in southwest Portland. Oregon Department of Transportation cameras caught at least one driver chaining up in the middle of the highway near Washington Park.
Some chunky snow accumulation around on/off ramps causing issues for drivers without AWD or traction devices. This person fishtailed ahead of us on the ramp from 217 to eastbound Hwy 26. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qR0UcnO6Kx— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) February 12, 2021
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported that a disabled semi had blocked Southeast 142nd Avenue north of Highway 212 in the Happy Valley area Friday afternoon.
Also in Clackamas County, Johnson Creek Boulevard was shut down from 92nd Avenue to Hunters Bluff Avenue due to slick conditions on the steep roadway.
#TrafficAlert Johnson Creek Blvd is closed from 92nd Avenue to Hunters Bluff Road due to slick conditions on steep road with a 14% downgrade Follow signs to the snow route. No ETA to open #pdxtraffic #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/UqdpIaw7jR— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) February 12, 2021
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash between Sherwood and Wilsonville at Basalt Creek Parkway and Tonquin Road that involved injuries, but deputies said the drivers were not seriously hurt.
The sheriff’s office asked drivers to “Take it slow if you have to be out on the roads today.”
WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Deputies just cleared the scene of an injury crash at Basalt Creek Pkwy & SW Tonquin Rd (between Sherwood & Wilsonville). Luckily, the drivers were not seriously hurt. Please take it slow if you have to be out on the roads today. #pdxtraffic #orwx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/2ctjgEy1AE— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) February 12, 2021
Drivers were also advised to always check road conditions at tripcheck.com.
In Multnomah County, by Friday afternoon, the transportation department had placed 90 tons of sanding material on priority one roads. Those are the most highly traveled roads in the county, where schools, fire stations, hospitals and other emergency services are located.
Additionally, crews had pre-applied 4,000 galloons of magnesium chloride Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Friday, 19 road maintenance workers in Multnomah County were working split shifts around the clock, and while the focus was on priority one roads, the plans were to expand out to lesser traveled areas and responding to requests as needed.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation also reminded drivers to give crews working out in the snow plenty of space, and do not pass snowplows, salt trucks or other emergency vehicles.
Please give our crews, like these folks plowing N Willamette Blvd, plenty of space. Do not pass snowplows, salt trucks, or other emergency vehicles. Thanks! #pdxtraffic #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/cVX5IDkZ5G— Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) February 12, 2021
For travel information in your area, go to tripcheck.com and wsdot.com.
