GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) –A Gresham woman wanted to offer a space for people to be generous.
Shawna Adams set up a free sidewalk pantry in her neighborhood where people can take anything they might need and leave behind food or household items that someone else might need.
She was warned that the cart and the donations would be stolen. Instead the opposite happened and says the pantry is constantly being filled. People from all walks of life are only taking what they need.
Adams says is giving her some much-needed hope.
"The whole community has come together for this one little stand," she said. "Within the hour, I had 6 boxes of food, masks, dog food, cat food, people kept just asking for my address to bring it to me."
Adams hopes others will consider doing something like this or an act of kindness in their neighborhood.
She also created a Facebook page to spread the word and to share everything that's being donated.
