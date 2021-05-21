PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In a new incentive plan to get shots of the COVID-19 vaccine into arms across the state, all vaccinated Oregonians will have a chance to win a cash prize or a scholarship, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday.

The "Take Your Shot Oregon" campaign is a collaboration between the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon State Lottery. It's funded with $1.86 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Act funds. The Oregon State Lottery Commission discussed the campaign in its meeting Friday, voting to approve the proposal.

Oregonians who are 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes, which will have one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians who are 12 to 17 years old, who are eligible to be vaccinated but are not old enough to play lottery games, will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. To be eligible to enter, people must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date.

According to the governor's office, Oregonians who have received at least a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are automatically entered to win through the state's vaccine database. All vaccinations registered through June 27 will be eligible.

“Vaccines are the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, and our fastest way to end this pandemic,” said Brown. “The Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for stepping up and keeping our communities safe. It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter!”

The drawing will take place on June 28, with names announced the following week. The cut off for names being added to the vaccine database is midnight on June 27.

The governor's office said every already vaccinated Oregonian has been added to a vaccination database, and each name on the list is assigned a number. Only that number is passed over to the Oregon Lottery for a random drawing. After the drawing, the winning number will be given back over to the Oregon Health Authority to match up with the database to inform the prize winners.

"We are excited that Treasury’s College Savings Plan can help with the effort to increase vaccination rates in Oregon," said State Treasurer Tobias Read. "This is a win-win: get vaccinated now to protect yourself and others, and get the chance to fund your future through a scholarship that can be used for higher education and job training."

Brown, along with officials from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Lottery, will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Friday to discuss the state's ongoing response to the pandemic and provide more information about the campaign.

The "Take Your Shot Oregon" campaign comes after Ohio, New York and Maryland recently announced lottery games for their vaccinated residents.

