PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After a couple weeks getting adjusted, Portland's new police chief is ready to talk business.
Chief Jami Resch, who was sworn in as Portland's top cop in late December, said her top priority in her new role is improving the police bureau's relationship with the community it serves.
"I want to be known for that," Resch, a 20-year veteran of the bureau, said. "I want to be known for a chief that brought our community and our bureau together."
That bureau is currently short-staffed, down more than 100 sworn officers.
This week, the North and Central Precinct's Street Crimes Units, which were tasked with specialty investigations, were absorbed back into patrol.
Resch said the bureau's Strategic Services Department recently took a hard look at staffing levels, which led to a change from three daily shifts to four in an attempt to better utilize officers during peak call times.
Resch also said policing the city's homeless population continues to be a challenge.
"What I would like to see is more and more resources available for the officers so that when they respond on scene, that they're able to provide resources to folks that actually are helpful for them, that can get them out of the situation that they're in," Resch said.
On Friday, the Department of Justice found the bureau in compliance with its use of force settlement, which called for improvements in training and policy after an investigation found a pattern of officers using excessive force against people with mental health issues.
Resch considers the compliance finding an important milestone.
"We're constantly looking for new less lethal options," Resch said. "We're constantly looking for new techniques. We're constantly training in de-escalation."
Resch said her policy on protests will be to reach out to state and federal law enforcement partners during large protests with conflicting groups.
She also plans to extend former Chief Danielle Outlaw's moratorium on aerial distraction devices, which injured protesters in past demonstrations.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I foresee more PPB officers departing elsewhere!
