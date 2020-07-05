Tanker truck fire closes portion of Cornelius Pass

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Northwest Cornelius Pass between Highway 30 and Northwest Skyline Boulevard will remain closed for the next few hours due to a truck fire that happened earlier today near Northwest Shelter Nook Road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
The road will remain closed while the gasoline is offloaded.
Thanks to @PDXFire for your help on today’s incident on Corn Pass near NW Sheltered Nook in Multnomah Co. The road remains closed until the gasoline from the semi truck is offloaded. pic.twitter.com/kduJtlj2FK— TVF&R (@TVFR) July 6, 2020
Drivers are asked to used alternate routes such as Highway 26, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.