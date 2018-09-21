VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Bike prices are about to go up as bike parts have become included in a new round of tariffs on imported goods from China that start next week.
We spoke to the owner at Vancouver Cyclery who just upped their prices Friday.
He said nearly all of their bikes come from China.
And now it's the customers who will have to pay extra.
Initially, they were looking at a ten percent tariff but now Vancouver Cyclery Owner William Phillips said at least for them, it will just be five percent.
That mostly effects their trek brand bikes as many of those run in the $500-dollar range.
In order to pay back the distributor on the tariff, they're adding about forty dollars to the price tag.
He said he doesn't think customers will mind too much.
“I’m gonna run the business and do the best I can to keep people riding around on good quality bicycles and keep selling good quality bicycles to everybody,” Phillips said.
Phillips said they don't have to worry about parts.
The bikes they sell are assembled overseas and then shipped here whole.
He also said he wouldn't be surprised if they have to start changing the prices on other products too.
Already, an additional fifteen percent tariff takes effect next year.
