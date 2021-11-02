Tasting room of Domaine de Broglie in Dayton damaged by fire

DAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Winery owners in Dayton are trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed their tasting room.
The fire at Domaine de Broglie occurred Sunday night. General manager Dave Petterson told FOX 12 the flames only affected the building, no people were hurt.
The winery is now trying to figure out how to keep people working. Until then, they're getting a hand from their community.
"We're getting such a tremendous outpouring of support from other wineries and from friends and from the community," Petterson said. "That's one of the wonderful things about this wine community - a lot of people offering to help and do what they can for us. That's very, very appreciated."
The winery says it's working with investigators to try to determine what started the fire, and they told FOX 12 they'll make an announcement once they figure out how to continue.