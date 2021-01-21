Tax expert answers important questions about this filing season

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - You may have a lot of questions this tax season.
2020 was filled with all kinds of changes to our daily routines, as hundreds of thousands of Americans found themselves unemployed during the pandemic.
So is the money you collected in unemployment benefits something you should factor in when filing this year?
Pittman & Brooks CPA Christine Russell says yes.
"Unemployment income is taxable income," Russell said.
Russell says if you've been receiving unemployment, you should receive a 1099-G form with the amount you received in unemployment.
She says there is a specific space on tax forms where you can fill in that amount.
And what if you've been mostly working from home this past year?
Are there any tax write-offs?
"Unfortunately if you are an employee of an employer and your primary source of income is W-2 wages, there's no write-off for the business use of your home," Russell said.
She does say if you are self-employed and run a business out of your home, there are write-offs.
What if someone lives in Washington and works in Oregon, but they've been working virtually and haven't been into the office in a while?
Do they still need to pay income tax in the state they don't live in?
"It will depend on what your employer decided to do with your sourcing of your wages," Russell said.
Russell says if you were temporarily relocated to working virtually, your employer likely did not change how those wages are coded and you'd still need to pay income tax in the state you're supposed to be working in, even if you're working from home in another state.
FOX 12 also asked about stimulus checks.
Russell says those are not taxable income.
If you have not received your stimulus check, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says you should file for a Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return.
I used "Trubotax" software, and my OR state tax refund amount reduced when I entered 2 stimulus check amount (1st-$2400, 2nd-$1200 for file jointly). Federal tax refund hasn't changed, but OR state tax refund has. I've heard that these stimulus checks are non-taxable, but it looks like it is for ours.
