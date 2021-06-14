DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A teacher at Dallas High School was arrested Friday following a sexual assault investigation, according to the Dallas Police Department.
In a post on Facebook, police said they received a report of a sex offense at the high school on Friday. It was reported that a male teacher had allegedly sexually assaulted a female teacher in the school earlier in the day. Police said the incident occurred in the school before any students were on campus.
The Dallas School District Administration learned about the incident and quickly took action to keep students safe, according to police.
The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Matthew Lenoue, was interview by police. He was then booked into the Polk County Jail on first-degree sexual abuse and harassment. Police said there is no concern for any students or community members, and there is no evidence of additional victims.
