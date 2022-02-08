PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a hot topic already, and now the debate over masks in schools continues after the Oregon Health Authority’s latest announcement.
OHA just shared this week that masks will no longer be required at schools on March 31.
School districts are still figuring out their plans.
Even though the state mandate will lift, they can still require masks if they choose to.
Meanwhile, several teachers fear it’s too soon, while some parents say the end of March isn’t soon enough.
"Our hope is that it becomes a choice. For people who feel they need to wear a mask, they can. For those that believe it’s better for them not to, then they have that choice," Ashley, a mom in Salem Keizer School District said.
The OHA says there are still too many Oregonians hospitalized with COVID to make that change now but that by the end of March hospitalizations should be down significantly.
"We have no reason to believe we’ll be where we are now then," Jonathan Modie with OHA said.
FOX 12 spoke with several teachers who didn’t want to go on camera but said they’re concerned about this, after how rampant Omicron’s spread has been and the classroom disruptions it’s caused.
Still, they said only time will tell, and districts could choose to continue with masks in some fashion on their own.
Several school districts including Portland, Salem Keizer, and West Linn Wilsonville, said they haven’t made any decisions yet but will review the OHA rule and collaborate with their county health officials to determine what’s best for their communities.
State health officials are working with the Oregon Department of Education to update guidance so that schools can operate safely with students in class once the mask mandate is over.