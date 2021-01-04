Teachers, parents push school districts to hold off on in-person learning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of flags sit outside school district offices across Oregon. They represent the lives of educators, and students lost to COVID-19 across the U.S.
On Sunday, groups of concerned parents and teachers took part in the event to urge school districts to put the brakes on reopening schools until COVID-19 case rates go down and staff is vaccinated this year.
This comes after Governor Kate Brown announced last month she'll allow school districts to decide when it's safe to reopen in 2021.
"When I was putting those up, I was kind of thinking of like my coworkers, my students," said Salem-Keizer Public Schools teacher Julisa Rodriguez.
Rodriguez teaches third and fourth grade for the district.
She was among the group who participated in the event Sunday.
"I know there's a lot of people who are like let's go back and at least have the parents have a choice to send their kids back in and that's a great idea, but districts are not giving teachers a choice," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez is concerned about her health and safety.
She says she wants that option to either teach in-person learning or continue distance learning.
She says there needs to be more resources in the schools if in-person learning were to start back up again.
Rodriguez says that would include vaccinations, updated ventilation, more cleaning crews and counselors.
Some parents are also hesitant about a return to in-person learning.
"It's also unfair to the kids who then have a responsibility of going into school worrying about whether they are, you know, possibly an asymptomatic carrier. And infecting their classmates, their classmate's families and their teachers," Portland Public Schools parent Lee Ann Moldovanyi said.
Moldovanyi is a parent of two PPS students.
She says she will not send her kids back to in-person learning until all teachers and students are vaccinated this year.
"There's too much that's not known how effective these vaccines can be. And you know even one teacher's life lost due to rushing a reopening, is one life too many," Moldovanyi said. "I do have compassion for the parents who are pushing to reopen schools because I think they are doing it out of fear and desperation and are hoping desperately that something will keep their kids from becoming suicidal."
Moldovanyi wants it to be a safe environment if teachers and students return to the classroom.
"We just need to come up with solutions that don't put our teachers are at risk," Moldovanyi said.
(1) comment
It is time to break up the teachers union. More conservative people need to take over school boards and bring back sanity.
And how many of those 500 deaths were of individuals under 18?
