Teachers react to vaccination timeline, effort to return to in-person learning

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown reaffirmed her controversial stance on vaccinating educators before seniors Friday.
She said if teachers get the shot next, there will only be a two-week delay in vaccinating seniors.
If that’s flipped, teachers likely wouldn’t be vaccinated until after the school year ends.
“This choice represents a rapid action that will have an outside impact on Oregon’s kids,” said Brown.
Teachers in the press conference asked for support.
“We are just full of emotions. We know everybody needs those vaccines, but we really want our schools to open and all the teachers to be protected because, at the end, we are parents. We are mothers. We are daughters, and we have kids, and we want them to be safe, too,” said Mayra Pelayo, a kindergarten teacher at Aiken Elementary School in Ontario.
Nicole Butler-Hooton, 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year and a second-grade teacher at Irving Elementary School in Eugene, said during the press conference she believes it’s critical for schools to open as safely and quickly as possible for in-person learning.
“I have heard pleas, stories of distress and witnessed tears, and often those have been from my full-time working parents, my students of color and those students with families with little support,” said Butler-Hooton.
Yosalin Arenas Alvarez, a student at South Medford High School, spoke in the press conference on behalf of some of her peers.
"Some of us are frustrated, tired and lack motivation to open our computers. Some of us have taken on extra work shifts to support our families due to some of our parents losing their jobs," she said. "I have been astonished to hear more of my peers come to me and say, 'I just can’t do it anymore. I just can't. I can't even wake up to attend a class, what makes me think I could even graduate? And even if I did, would I even be prepared to go to college?'"
While everyone can agree that getting teachers vaccinated is an important step to reopening schools, some feel it’s not the only one necessary to return to live instruction.
FOX 12 spoke to Elizabeth Thiel, the president of the Portland Association of Teachers, who says not only do educators need to be healthy, the students, their families, and the greater community does, too.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to meet those needs in a way that’s not putting folks at risk. It’s one thing to make up lost learning. It’s another thing to live with the loss of a loved one,” said Thiel. “Educators getting vaccinated is part of the puzzle, and for our schools to be safe we need to know that our students and their families are safe, as well. And we know that students are going home to families who are, largely, not vaccinated.”
Thiel says there are still a lot of questions.
“I am not aware of any significant funding that would allow us to open schools with the staffing ratios that are required for social distancing,” she said. “That really creates questions about how can you cut class sizes in half without adding staff?”
In the case of Portland Public Schools, Thiel says they’re working on a plan for limited in-person instruction for both academic and social and emotional help. There’s already some of that happening, and they’re looking at increasing it.
