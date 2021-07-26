Teachers, school resource officers talk school safety at statewide conference

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) -- This week educators, school resource officers (SROs) and counselors from across the state are meeting to talk about school safety.
At the School Safety Conference for the Oregon School Resource Officers Association in Lincoln City, they're diving into the hot topic of SROs in schools.
"We believe that the school resource officer is an essential piece to the safety component of a school district, we're not the only piece," Oregon School Resource Officers Association Vice President, Rick Puente said. "And I think that when the focus is just us as school resource officers and nothing else we lose the flavor of what school safety really means."
Puente says every school district is different, but he believes SROs provide a missing link in safety support.
"It is beyond the badge, it's beyond the gun or the uniform it is the relationships that SROs can build with our students," Puente said. "When you build relationships you build trust. When you build trust you open communication and when you open communication you build understanding. And I think that that's where we're lacking a little bit. And it's our effort as an association to find how we fill that gap together."
But he says the organization understands the concerns around race and interactions with police.
"We look at the different cultures. We look at not just the statistics we look at trauma-informed practices within our school districts," Puente said. "We look at the demographics of our school districts, and all those factors have a piece on how we're addressing the race issues within our schools and with our SROs."
The conversations this week go beyond SROs and also focus on how Measure 110 is impacting youth.
"You know when you can get a citation, a greater citation for a traffic violation than you can for having meth, heroin, cocaine or you know other controlled substances it tells me where we're putting our priorities," Puente said.
He says as we come out of the pandemic, schools are still focusing on active shooter safety.
But another piece he says that's important is recognizing mental and emotional impacts that may be signs of violence or a threat.
School safety is an issue FOX 12 will continue to follow as we get closer to kids returning to school.
