PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It has been a week since the passing of Trail Blazers' legend Clifford Robinson but family and friends are keeping “Uncle Cliffy’s” spirit alive.
“I always tell people, there’s nothing cooler than Clifford Robinson,” Chris Young said.
Young was a wide-eyed 10-year-old from Salem when he first met his favorite Blazer in the summer of ’91.
“I waited in line for three hours at the Oregon State Fair to get his autograph, you would have thought that the Beatles were at the state fair,” he said.
From collecting Franz cards and Dairy Queen glasses, to working for the man himself, Chris was Cliff’s social media manager for the past five years. As his friend and mentor spent his final 17 months fighting Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
“Cliff was in good spirits until the end, he didn’t really complain about it. He definitely battled as hard as he could but unfortunately this was one that he couldn’t win.”
The Robinson clan is celebrating the life and memory of ‘the cool one’ at UncleCliffy.com and the ‘Uncle Cliffy Fans’ social channels will further his message and endure his legacy.
“We are going to further Cliff’s advocacy efforts to try and work with current and retired athletes to get them more involved with civic engagement,” Chris said.
You can assist Team Cliff is fundraising for the virtual Light the Night and 50-mile resilience challenge for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“All to raise awareness for lymphoma and cancer research in honor of the big fella,” he said.
Full information on how you can support the cause is on unclecliffy.com.
