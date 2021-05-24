Team officials with Oakland Athletics to visit Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The possibility of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Portland just gained a little more steam. The Oakland A’s are looking for a new place to play after MLB gave them the green light to consider relocating to another city.
The Portland Diamond Project confirmed on Monday that it’s in talks with the Oakland A’s, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway. The project has been pushing to bring a team to Portland for years.
Efforts to get a new stadium in Oakland have been difficult and that is why MLB gave the team the go ahead to look at relocation. Baseball officials say they need a new ballpark to stay competitive over the last few years.
MLB says it doesn’t have any plans to expand right now, but if it did it would cost about 2.2 billion dollars to add teams. Portland is on the list of possible expansion cities along with Las Vegas, Montreal Nashville and Vancouver B.C. So instead of adding a team to the league, maybe getting the A’s here could be an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.