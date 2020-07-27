PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As calls grow for federal officers to leave Portland, nightly protests in downtown continue near the courthouse.
FOX 12 crews have witnessed rioters throw fireworks towards the federal courthouse and use a saw to cut the barrier and commit more crimes, but they've also seen thousands of protesters participate in Black Lives Matter chants and listen to activists speak.
Rioters provoked federal officers, throwing fireworks into the barrier surrounding the courthouse, also bottles, trash on fire. I broke apart from my photographer during this to get away from the gas, but no matter how far you run it still sticks to your face.@fox12oregon https://t.co/ymAa4hu5M4— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 25, 2020
FOX 12’s Brenna Kelly gives a firsthand perspective of what she’s seen at these nightly demonstrations:
Many viewers ask me why I use the phrase 'peaceful protest' in my reporting when there are nightly clashes, people arrested, and sometimes badly hurt.
It's because I see both ends in one night.
There are many examples of unity, from an organized NAACP event on Thursday, to powerful speakers leading chants nightly about the Black Lives Matter movement. But there comes a time in the night, every night, when some people begin to provoke federal officers and riot.
On Friday night, thousands of protesters crowded two city blocks in downtown Portland, the largest and most energized crowd we’ve seen since this most recent wave of federal officers went on patrol in Portland.
In addition to the now nationally-known ‘Wall of Moms’ and group of dads, we saw newly-formed groups in the crowd: a group of teachers, lawyers dressed in suits, a ‘Wall of Vets” led by Navy veteran Chris David—who was beaten by federal officers last weekend—and healthcare workers wearing scrubs.
“If I did pick up the COVID-19, I didn’t want to bring it out into the community, or vice versa and bring it into the hospital, but this has escalated into an unimaginable level of tyranny,” said Jason, who would not give his last name and says he’s a nurse at a hospital with COVID-19 patients.
There is also consistently a group of rioters who gather near the barrier surrounding the federal courthouse to provoke officers.
In the middle of my 11 O’clock live shot on Friday, the first round of tear gas of the night was deployed. Thousands left the area. The ones who stayed have gas masks and gear like homemade shields and bike helmets.
Throughout the night, I saw aggressive tactics used by federal officers and people taunting them with homemade shields, high-strength lasers, fireworks and leaf blowers—used not only to blast gas back at officers but also to drown out the sound of federal warnings—and when multiple rounds of tear gas canisters were deployed at rioters, they’d just as quickly be thrown back by rioters over the barrier.
We've also seen who we believe are members of Antifa in the crowd. I captured a video Thursday night of people in all-black clothing trying to bring the fence down. In the video, a person can be seen sawing the fence.
After this, I was followed and then grabbed from behind by someone from that group who told me I cannot document their actions anymore. These events are only a snippet of what we’ve seen.
Not everyone in a peaceful crowd is always peaceful, and not everyone in downtown Portland at 1 a.m. is violent. Any one night cannot be defined one way or the other.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Maybe the peaceful protesters, need to help buy turning in the rioters and not allow the rioters to work the fringe of the peaceful protester event, by providing cover for the rioters
Tear Gas, Saws, Lasers, and Leaf-Blowers, oh My!
Muffin-faced porkers, aplenty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.