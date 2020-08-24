PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For a third night in a row, police declared a riot in Portland following criminal activity outside the North Precinct on Sunday night.
A group of about 200 people first gathered at Woodlawn Park at Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Dekum Street. According to police, a majority of the people in the crowd wore armor, helmets, gas masks, all-black clothing and carried shields.
At 9:41 p.m., the group began marching toward the North Precinct, located at 449 Northeast Emerson Street.
On Friday, police declared a riot outside of the North Precinct. It has also been the site of other protests, including multiple instances were people tried to set fire to the building with people working inside.
Police closed Northeast Emerson Street between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast 6th Avenue. Police vehicles were positioned across the road and lights were used to illuminate the street, according to police.
After the group arrived at the North Precinct, a fire was lit in a dumpster and pushed into the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street.
There’s a pretty big dumpster fire in the street. pic.twitter.com/KIgIh2vyKT— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 24, 2020
According to police, people from the crowd took a flatbed trailed and rolled it to Northeast Emerson and used it as a shield. The burning dumpster was also used as a shield.
From behind the shields, police said people began throwing chunks of ceramic, rocks, and glass bottles at officers. Green lasers were shined at officers.
At least one balloon filled with feces was thrown at officers on the roof of the North Precinct, according to police.
Due to the criminal activity, police declared an unlawful assembly just before 10:30 a.m. The group was given verbal warnings to leave south or be subject to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents.
Over the next half hour, officers stayed back and gave people time to leave voluntarily. During that time, a commercial grade firework was thrown and police vehicles were struck by thrown bottle, paint bombs, rocks, and heavy metal screws.
Marbles were also launched by at least one wrist rocket-style slingshot, according to police.
Police also said street signs were removed from the ground and thrown.
Due to the ongoing criminal activity, police declared the event a riot at 11:08 p.m. The group was again given verbal warnings to leave to the south.
Criminal Activity has continued. This event is now a RIOT. All persons must leave to the SOUTH. Failure to adhere to this direction may subject you to citation, arrest, and/or crowd control agents including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 24, 2020
Police said officers were preparing to move the crowd when someone lit a canopy against the building on fire. The fire began to burn the siding of the building, and officers on the roof used a fire extinguisher to try and put it out.
As officers were extinguishing the fire, multiple people threw rocks at them. Police said one lieutenant was struck by a chunk of ceramic, causing a cut to his hand.
Another fire was lit on a second awning close to a tree. Some damage was caused before the fire was extinguished.
Police said due to the "extreme threat to life safety and the aggression of the crowd," officers deployed tear gas. The crowd was moved to the south and arrests were made.
More tear gas pic.twitter.com/HUkDzlEhdw— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 24, 2020
Commercial grade fireworks were thrown at officers by people with "press" markings, according to police.
Officer pulled back, but the crowd returned within minutes. Another effort was made to move the crowd away and more arrests were made.
The crowd moved into the streets again after officers disengaged.
Police said a security guard in a vehicle got stuck in the crowd. A car with a red cross taped to the hood, indicating it was an informal protest medic, moved ahead of the security guard and blocked him in. The crowd eventually allowed the security guard to turn around and leave.
At 1:17 a.m., officers made a third attempt to move the people away from the North Precinct. Police said a sergeant was struck in the head with a helmet and the suspect was arrested.
Police said about 35 officers from patrol were pulled to assist in the riot overnight. As the riot was ending, police said there were 80 calls holding in the city, ranging from shots fired, car crashes, welfare checks, priority threats, and missing persons.
Officers arrested 23 people overnight. The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Adam Rader, 31, of Portland, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and riot.
- Lisa Stanger, 44, of Portland was charged with interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
- Matthew Cleinman, 36, unknown residence, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree criminal trespass.
- Elle Archer, 24, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Cameron Cable, 30, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Rhiannon Millar-Griffin, 22, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Ryan McNaughton, 19, unknown residence, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Hadley Weed, 24, of Beaverton, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Pedro Ramos, 20, of Hillsboro, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, riot, and interfering with a peace officer.
- April Eperson, 36, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Jasmine Rodriquez, 20, of Hillsboro, was charged with two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, and riot.
- Devin Welch, 40, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- William Wesley, 36, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Ryan McKenzie, 44, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Griffin Hines, 29, was charged with riot, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Hunter Brooks, 23, of Portland, was charged with riot, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Emma Gurney, 23, of Hillsboro, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Michelle O'Connor, 34, was charged with second-degree attempted assault, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Mackenzie Grissom, 32, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and riot.
- Dylan Conti, 28, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and third-degree escape.
- Mark Gardner, 27, of Vancouver, was charged with riot, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Andrew Gatchel, 40, of Portland, was charged with riot, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Stephen Sanders, 39, of Portland was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
