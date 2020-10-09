Tech support requests spike during distance learning in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – As students and their parents continue to navigate the online learning process, many have been frustrated by issues with technology.
According to James Miller, Director of Computer Networking Services for the Lake Oswego School District, the most common problems he's seeing are issues with WiFi networks, frozen screens, and forgotten passwords.
"It's one of the most unique starts to the school year I’ve ever experienced," said Miller. "It’s been some early early mornings and some late late nights."
Along with the normal technical issues, the past month's wildfires in Clackamas County created additional hurdles for students and their parents.
"Power outages, high winds, then the wildfires and it was just, it was almost like being in a boxing match and you’re just trying to get out the first round, but the other opponent is throwing haymakers and you feel like, if we could just hang on, to the bed ring, we can catch our breath and start all over," said Miller.
Miller said calls and emails for tech support from parents and students are much higher right now than during a typical school year, but despite some frustrations, most wrinkles are eventually ironed out.
