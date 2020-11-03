PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the race for Portland’s mayor, incumbent Ted Wheeler was declared the winner by FOX 12 political analyst John Horvick.
Wheeler had 54% of the vote to Iannarone’s 46% at the close of Election Day.
FOX 12’s Simon Gutierrez reported that the number of votes for write-in candidates was more than the separation between the top two candidates.
Wheeler spoke online late Tuesday night, thanking the voters and acknowledging that “this has not been an easy year for any of us.”
“In the coming days, we’re going to need to come together as never before to address short-term issues and the long-term changes and investments needed to rebuild our economy, rebuild confidence in law enforcement and restore hope for our future,” Wheeler said.
Prior to Wheeler speaking, Iannarone released a statement saying, in part, “We have decided to go to bed tonight, let the results continue to roll in, and make sure that every vote is counted in this election.”
“Despite the heated rhetoric of this campaign, I believe Ted Wheeler is a good human being, and I believe history will remember his many good works as Mayor, even as he has admitted some failings. If Ted wins, we will continue to hold Mayor Wheeler accountable, because we are a city that demands forward progress on the issues of our time, no matter who is in power,” according to Iannarone.
Poll numbers from DHM Research for Oregon Public Broadcasting last month projected a hotly contested race, however 27% of voters at that time said they were undecided on the mayoral race.
Election Coverage: kptv.com/yourvote
