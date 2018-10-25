GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A teen accused in a deadly shooting in Gresham pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Thursday.
Police responded to the shooting near Southeast 187th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street in July last year and found 17-year-old Jose Ricardo Morales dead near the southwest corner of the intersection.
Cristian Martinez-Chavez and three other suspects were found near the shooting scene and arrested a short time later, according to law enforcement.
Martinez-Chavez, of Troutdale, was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. His brother, Francisco Martinez-Chavez, was 16.
The two other suspects were identified as Obed Garcia, of Wood Village, and Isai Guzman-Ramirez, of Portland. All four suspects were facing charges of murder.
In court Thursday, Cristian Martinez-Chavez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm.
