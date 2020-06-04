PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A juvenile suspect was taken into custody in connection to assault that left a man seriously injured following Saturday night’s protests.
The assaulted happened in the 1000 block of Southwest 4th Avenue at approximately 7:00 p.m., police said. The victim had briefly lost conscious.
Police say the suspect left the scene.
Video of the assault later surfaced on social media showing the suspect aggressively kicking the victim in the head after he had been punched by another suspect and was knocked down to the ground. With the public’s help, the suspect who had kicked the victim was identified.
On Thursday, detectives took the 14-year-old identified as the suspect who had kicked the victim in the head into custody. The teen was booked into the juvenile detention center for assault II.
The investigation in ongoing.
Anyone who has additional information regarding this assault should contact Detective Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.