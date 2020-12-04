Teen arrested in shooting in southeast Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teenager was arrested in southeast Portland in connection to a shooting Wednesday night.
The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to the 12000 block of Southeast Ramona Street around 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot at by a suspect who exited a white van.
Officers broadcast a description of the van and located it along Southeast Powell Boulevard.
The suspect in the shooting was inside the van and was arrested by officers.
Police say 18-year-old Sirdeontay W. Ware was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted assault I, and attempted unlawful use of a weapon.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them.
