A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy are facing murder charges in connection with the killing of a 56-year-old Eugene man.
Eugene police said the girl was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder and robbery. The boy is facing charges of aggravated murder and robbery.
The investigation began Oct. 3 when emergency crews responded to the area of Pearl Street and East 10th Alley. A man was down and unresponsive on the sidewalk.
Ovid Neal, 56, of Eugene, was pronounced dead and the case was determined to be a homicide.
The investigation is continuing and no other details were released by Eugene police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Curry at 541.682.5166.
