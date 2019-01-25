PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A teen charged in connection with the kidnapping of a four-year-old in Vancouver has been sentenced to one year and five months in prison.
18-year-old Francisco Hernandez-Reyes pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges as well as vehicle theft.
Investigators say Hernandez-Reyes conspired with 21-year-old Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez, along with two teens, to rob a man and steal his car.
Hours later, police say Lopez-Lopez kidnapped her four-year-old daughter, Aranza, during a supervised visit at the Vancouver Mall.
Aranza had been in state custody since 2017, police said. Police believe the pair are now in Mexico.
Police have said they are concerned for Aranza’s safety.
Court papers show Hernandez-Reyes and the other teens confessed to police and told them they knew about Lopez-Lopez’s plan to take her daughter.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.