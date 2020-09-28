Teen critically injured in shooting outside apartment complex in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A 17-year-old was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of an Aloha apartment complex.
Washington County deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Southwest 180th Avenue and Kinnaman Road at 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
A 17-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Kinnaman Terrace Apartments.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. On Monday afternoon, deputies said the teen was in critical, but stable, condition.
Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are leading the investigation, and no further details were released, including possible suspect information.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
"Multiple gunshot wounds" does not sound like it was accidental.
