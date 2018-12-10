HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead Monday afternoon in a parking lot of a Hazel Dell strip mall.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the shooting could be connected to a drug deal gone bad, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other. Investigators said the suspect drove away before first responders arrived.
The shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. in the Pacific 63 Center located at Northeast Highway 99 and Minnehaha Street.
The sheriff’s office said the teen and at least two other people were sitting in a white Jeep when the shooting occurred; the suspect was standing outside the Jeep at the time.
A massage therapist who works in the shopping complex said she heard about four shots followed by screaming.
“I just came into work, everything was normal – started working on a client, about 10 minutes in we hear, ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and we didn’t think it was gunshots, but then a moment later, someone screamed, ‘call 911, someone’s been hurt,’” Rachel Percell said.
“I came out, I looked, and there are kids screaming,” Percell said. “I went to the back to grab a stack of towels, ran out here and just tried putting pressure on the wound.”
Percell said she attempted CPR, but it was useless.
“He was very unresponsive, he was slumped over in the driver’s seat — there was blood, there was a lot of blood,” Percell added.
Deputies said they have identified several people of interest in the case but have not provided any additional details.
Percell said she spoke to the people with the victim, all of which appeared to be teenagers.
“The kids said something about trying to sell some weed and then shots went off — that’s all they could really talk about before they started bawling again,” Percell said.
Monday night, a woman at the crime scene identified herself to FOX 12 as the mother of the victim.
Another young man with her said he was in the Jeep during the shooting. The mother said he held the victim as he died.
The family did not want to comment on camera but said they don’t believe their son knew the shooter.
The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public connected to this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office or contact Detective Fred Neiman Jr. via e-mail at Fred.NeimanJr@clark.wa.gov.
