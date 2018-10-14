KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A teenager died and another was seriously injured after they fell from a peak in Klamath County while on a Boy Scouts camping trip.
On Saturday, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two boys that fallen in the remote area of Middle Rosary Lake while on a camping trip with a Boy Scout troop from Corvallis.
Initial reports indicated the two teenagers had been seriously injured in a fall from a peak near the lake.
An Army National Guard helicopter medical team arrived at the scene and pronounced one 16-year-old boy dead. The other teen survived the fall and was rescued.
The remaining scouts hiked out from the lake.
Klamath County Search and Rescue members hiked into the peak near the lake.
A team went out early Sunday for recovery efforts and to continue to investigate the fall.
The names of the victims are not being released at this time.
FOX 12 reached out to Scout Executive Scott Impecoven, who is the leader of the troops for the Oregon Trail Council in western Oregon.
“Right now our concern is for the family of the young man and the scouts and leaders that were involved,” Impecoven said. “The family has asked us to not discuss the situation at this point and we are honoring the family’s wishes.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
