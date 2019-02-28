CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - A driver was taken by Life Flight to a trauma hospital Thursday after colliding with two vehicles in Cornelius, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.
Witnesses report the driver, 18-year-old Natalie Saiz-Amezquita, of Cornelius, was traveling south on South 12th Avenue and hit a Toyota Camry at South Dogwood Street just after 4:10 p.m.
The impact of that collision caused the Jeep to spin and strike a parked Chevrolet Silverado and later catch fire, according to the sheriff's office.
Saiz-Amezquita was flown to a Portland trauma hospital after deputies say residents pulled her unconscious from the red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving.
When deputies arrived on scene, the Jeep caught fire, and Cornelius Fire & Rescue assisted by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue responded.
Deputies believe Saiz-Amezquita was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.
After Saiz-Amezquita was released from the hospital, the sheriff's office said she was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving.
The Washington County Jail told FOX 12 that Saiz-Amezquita was released from the jail early Friday morning.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.