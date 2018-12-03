YACOLT, WA (KPTV) - A 17-year-old driver on his way to school died in a crash on an icy road in Yacolt on Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 34900 block of Northeast Kelly Road at 9:02 a.m.
A pickup had hit a tree and was upside down. The only person in the truck, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told investigators the pickup was “fishtailing” on icy roads before the crash.
Deputies said the teen was on his way to school. He was a Battle Ground High School student.
Battle Ground Public Schools released a statement Monday.
"As you can imagine, we are deeply saddened that one of our Battle Ground High School students passed away after a tragic car accident that happened today, Monday, December 3. This is a very difficult time for our community, and our thoughts and sympathies are with the student's family and friends. At this time, we are respecting the family's wishes that the student's identity not be revealed to students and staff until the family has had the opportunity to privately notify their close family and friends.
Additional counselors and support services from the district's SMART Team are available at Battle Ground High School for students and staff who want to talk with a counselor. Clark County Safe Schools' SMART Team (School Mobilization Assistance Response Team) began in 2001 and provides emotional first aid and practical support in Clark County schools during/after a crisis or emergency situation."
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, but deputies said many Clark County roadways that did not dry out Sunday froze over during the night.
“We ask that drivers use extreme caution when traveling, especially during this week of freezing temperatures,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.
The driver’s name was not released Monday afternoon.
