SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 16-year-old girl died in a crash in Marion County on Saturday night.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 214 near Milepost 37 at around 8 p.m.
Investigators said the teen was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer north near Forest Ridge Road when she drove off the roadway for unknown reasons, causing the SUV to roll.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but police said she was from Hubbard.
A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with injuries described by police as minor.
Troopers said speeding and not wearing a seat belt are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the deadly crash.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted in this case by the Silverton Police Department, Silverton Fire Department, Hubbard Police Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
