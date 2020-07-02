SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A teenager was arrested on Thursday in connection with another teen’s death in northeast Salem.
Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office last month found the remains of Josiah Bagnall, 18, of Salem, in a crawl space beneath a home in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue Northeast.
Authorities responded after a family living at the home complained of a bad odor. They identified Bagnall after releasing a sketch of one of his tattoos and asking community members for help. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the death a homicide.
Detectives continued to follow up on community tips and investigative leads, identifying Alexander Mosqueda-Rivera-Burdette, 18, as a suspect in Bagnall’s death.
Investigators learned that Bagnall was killed in early 2020 at an apartment in the 4600 block of Silverton Road Northeast. They arrested Mosqueda-Rivera-Burdette on Thursday in connection with the investigation and lodged him at the Marion County Jail, where he is facing a charge of murder in the second degree.
Detectives are not releasing any additional information, as the investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement does not believe there to be any danger to community members related to the incident.
Mosqueda is scheduled to be arraigned on July 6.
The sheriff’s office was assisted in their investigation by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Oregon State Police, Salem Police Department, and the Woodburn Police Department.
