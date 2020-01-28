SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – A 15-year-old is facing charges for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school and threatening to use it on another student.
Sweet Home High School was placed on lockdown as officers responded just before 9 a.m. School staff said the boy showed the small handgun to other students and said he was going to use it.
The Sweet Home Junior High School and the Boys and Girls Club, which are located near the high school, were placed on lockout, according to police.
Officers found the boy in a high school classroom about a half-hour later and detained him without incident. He was later taken into custody and lodged at the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center on charges including possession of a firearm in a public building, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Officers lifted the lockdown and lockout and seized the boy’s gun after other students helped them find it.
Police encourage anyone with additional information to call the Sweet Home Police Department.
