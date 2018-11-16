VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A teenage boy fired a shot into the ground near Heritage High School, causing the school to be put into lockout.
Deputies responded to the scene at around 1 p.m. Friday. Witnesses provide deputies with the name and description of the boy.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office did not release his name, exact age or whether he’s a student at Heritage, only that he is under the age of 18.
The boy fired a single shot into the ground just off school property. He was found walking in a park about a half-mile from the school.
He was taken into custody without further incident and the lockout was lifted at the school.
The boy has not been arrested, but the case remains under investigation and charges have not officially been ruled out, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.
Deputies said it is not believed the school or anyone at the school were targeted in this incident.
The district sent a letter home to parents saying, “Our students were safe and never in danger. The lockout was a precautionary measure by our local law enforcement and school personnel. Please know we take these situations very seriously, and the safety of our students is always our top priority.”
