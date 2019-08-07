WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A teen driver found drinking mouthwash after a deadly crash has been sentenced to more than six years in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
The attorney’s office Wednesday said Roger James Bayard’s license has been suspended for life after he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault with an injury, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The crash occurred March 30 when Bayard, who was 18 at the time, pulled into oncoming traffic on Southwest Pacific Highway, forcing a pickup traveling southbound to swerve several times in an attempt to avoid a collision, the attorney’s office says.
Bayard then cut off the truck again, hitting its back wheels and sending it into a deep ditch, where it rolled multiple times, the attorney’s office says.
Law enforcement said two people were inside of the pickup and one of them died' Lorraine Wheeler, 47, was a passenger and died at the scene.
Officers found Bayard nearby drinking mouthwash and say he was showing sign of marijuana and alcohol impairment. Investigators found two empty liquor bottles and marijuana and smoking devices in Bayard’s vehicle.
According to the attorney’s office, Bayard had a blood-alcohol level of 0.07% nearly three hours after the crash and later admitted to drinking alcohol shortly before the crash. Investigators say Bayard was driving with a suspended driver’s license due to a previous hit-and-run misdemeanor.
Bayard pleaded guilty to charges July 26 and was sentenced to 75 months in prison. He has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.