TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – A teen driver pleaded guilty to charges Monday and was sentenced to two years in prison after a deadly crash on the Historic Columbia River Highway.
Noah Boege, now 19, pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligently homicide, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says. The crash August 2018 occurred early in the morning on Highway 100 east of the Troutdale Bridge.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a sedan on its roof and passenger in the vehicle dead, according to the attorney’s office. The passenger was later identified as 21-year-old Sarah Pearson, of Portland.
Law enforcement determined that Boege, who was 18 at the time of the crash, lost control of his vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed through a curve on East Historic Columbia River Highway.
Investigators say Boege was driving at speeds nearly three times the posted speed limit while fatigued and sleep-deprived. Boege is due in court again for sentencing Aug. 22.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
